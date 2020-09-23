Joe Rodon made his senior Wales debut against Azerbaijan in August 2019

Head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea City do no want to sell any of their current players before the transfer deadline.

Several players have been linked with a move away before the 5 October deadline

The club have yet to receive any official bid for any player and would rather bring players in than sell but Cooper is "fearful" of what could happen in the final week of the window.

"We want to keep hold of everybody, we have to" Cooper said.

"We certainly can't lose any more players because the numbers are low truth be told and when we get into the demands of the scheduling after the international break we're going to need everybody and more."

Wales defender Joe Rodon has been the subject of reported interested from Manchester United and West Ham United.

Cooper has previously said he wants to bring in another striker and a defender but is not close to completing any business at the moment with the final week of the transfer window approaching after Saturday's game at Wycombe.

"I think anything could happen," Cooper added.

"I am fearful of going into that last few days of the window and it being a mad rush if you like of potential players going out and players coming in.

"I know that does happen and you can't really plan for that but in an ideal world you'd get your business done as early as you can and crack on and put everything else to bed.

"But that's not going to be the case in the next couple of weeks unfortunately so we have to just get on with it.

"There's positions that we need to bring in and positions we need to strengthen in and that will include not letting anybody go.

"We definitely need strikers, or a striker. We do need a clear experienced number 9, that's plain and obvious for everybody to see, especially when you look at some of the other teams that we come up against that carry three or four experienced strikers.

"If you look at the teams that have bought them and paid a few million pounds for them then they do have that luxury of a few options up top that we don't have at the moment so.

"It's definitely an area that needs addressing at the moment and I've made that clear, but there's other areas of the squad that need strengthening in terms of numbers."

Midfielder George Byers remains sidelined for the trip to Adams Park while winger Jordan Garrick is a doubt with a groin injury.