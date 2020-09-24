Steve Seddon: AFC Wimbledon re-sign Birmingham City left-back on season-long loan

Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Steve Seddon made 18 appearances for AFC Wimbledon during his first loan spell with the club
Steve Seddon made 18 appearances for AFC Wimbledon during his first loan spell with the club

AFC Wimbledon have re-signed left-back Steve Seddon on loan from Championship side Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old previously played for the Dons on loan during the second half of the 2018-19 League One season.

He went on to spend time on loan at Portsmouth last season, helping them reach the League One play-offs.

Seddon, who started his career with Blues, has so far made five first team appearances for the club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC