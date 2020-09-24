Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Steve Seddon made 18 appearances for AFC Wimbledon during his first loan spell with the club

AFC Wimbledon have re-signed left-back Steve Seddon on loan from Championship side Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old previously played for the Dons on loan during the second half of the 2018-19 League One season.

He went on to spend time on loan at Portsmouth last season, helping them reach the League One play-offs.

Seddon, who started his career with Blues, has so far made five first team appearances for the club.

