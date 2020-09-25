Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 25 September

Newtown v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Aberystwyth are third in the table following a first win of the season over Flint a week ago while Newtown are 11th and seeking a first victory of the campaign. Last season's fixture at Latham Park finished goalless.

Saturday, 26 September

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Druids are bottom of the table after losing their opening two games, including the re-arranged midweek game at home to Flint. The Archers are seventh after a win, a draw and a loss in their opening three games.

Penybont v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Penybont are seeking their first win of the season and face a fourth placed Bala side who have a win and a draw from their first two games and looking to repeat their 6-1 win at Penybont last season.

Flint Town United v Barry Town United; 17:45 BST: This will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides since the 1997-98 season. Flint moved up to second after their win at Cefn Druids while Barry secured their first win of the campaign with victory over Caernarfon last Saturday.

Sunday, 27 September

Caernarfon Town v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: New Saints will be looking to maintain the league's only 100% record an retain top spot while Caernarfon are sixth with four points from three games. Jamie Breese's goal secured victory for Caernarfon in last season's corresponding fixture.

Haverfordwest County v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: County are yet to win this season but Wayne Jones have not lost either with two draws from their first two games. Nomads are also unbeaten and are fifth ahead of the first meeting between the sides since November 2015.

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 27 September

Cardiff City v Swansea City; 16:00 BST

Abergavenny WFC v Cascade YC; 14:00 BST

Cyncoed LFC v Cardiff Met; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot Town v Aberystwyth Town; 14:00 BST