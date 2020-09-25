Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Gareth Evans ends five years on the south coast with Portsmouth in re-joining Bradford

Bradford City have re-signed Gareth Evans after Portsmouth allowed the midfielder to leave by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old, who netted 14 goals in 83 matches in his first spell with the Bantams, has agreed a two-year deal for his return to Valley Parade.

Evans spent five years at Pompey and scored 38 goals in 215 appearances, captaining the club and winning promotion from League Two in 2017.

"I really enjoyed playing for the club last time," Evans said.

"[I] have some very fond memories. I would love nothing more than to achieve success here."

Following his departure, Portsmouth expressed their gratitude to the former Rotherham, Macclesfield and Fleetwood player for his five-year stint.

"Gareth has been a fantastic servant to Portsmouth Football Club and will be missed by us all," chief executive Mark Catlin said.

"He played a pivotal role in our rise to League One, as well as several promotion pushes over the past few seasons."

