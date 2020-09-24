Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Connor Goldson and James Tavernier were on the scoresheet as they thrashed Willem II

Galatasaray will be favourites in next week's Europa League play-off tie at Ibrox despite Rangers thrashing Willem II, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Scottish Premiership side routed their Dutch hosts 4-0 to move within one game of a third successive group stage campaign.

However, Gerrard urged caution against the Turkish visitors in next Thursday's one-off tie in an empty stadium.

"They are certainly coming to Ibrox as favourites, for sure," he said.

"We will certainly take confidence from tonight and tap into our results from the last couple of years. But, let's have it right, Galatasaray are a big club, a massive team.

"It is very frustrating, obviously, not to have our full house and that atmosphere behind us, that would give us some kind of advantage. But I think it is going to be a really tough game without that there."

Rangers eased past Willem II with a win that included three goals from three different defenders.

James Tavernier's early penalty was his 50th goal for the club, before Ryan Kent pounced on a goalkeeping mistake a few minutes later to add a second.

Headers from centre-backs Filip Helander and Connor Goldson added gloss to a comprehensive win.

Kent assisted two of those goals and Gerrard singled the Englishman out as the "game changer".

"He knows he is a big player for the club and knows the fans are all behind him," the manager said.

"He knows that when he brings his A-game that brings us an awful lot better chance to win.

"He is so sharp and he has added a different dimension to his game, added numbers to his game. We just need to enjoy him."