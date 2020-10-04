St Johnstone v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Left-back Callum Booth returns to the St Johnstone squad after missing six games with an Achilles injury as Callum Davidson's side aim to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Defender Nir Bitton will miss out as Celtic seek a sixth consecutive away win after being injured in midweek, as will striker Albian Ajeti (hamstring) and winger James Forrest (ankle).

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I have confidence and belief in the players, especially the attacking ones. They are doing the right things. My worry would be if they weren't getting the chances."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We will go into the game with confidence off the back of a great run. St Johnstone are just in a transition period, but teams will raise their game to play against us."

Did you know? St Johnstone have not scored against Celtic in 10 meetings since a 1-1 draw in Glasgow in August 2017 and have lost their last eight home games against the Scottish champions.

