Nicholas Ioannou, who has 19 full international caps, had a contract at APOEL until May 2021

Nottingham Forest have signed Cyprus international defender Nicholas Ioannou for an undisclosed fee from APOEL FC in his native country.

The 24-year-old returns to England where he was previously in Manchester United's youth set-up for eight years before joining APOEL in 2014.

Ioannou won five Cypriot league titles and played in both Champions League and Europa League qualifying campaigns.

He has played 19 internationals for the White and Blues since his 2017 debut.

Ioannou is Forest's fourth signing in the past seven days following Cyrus Christie,Harry Arter and Scott McKenna.

