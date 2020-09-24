Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell, St Mirren, Dundee Utd, Dunfermline
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Scottish football's joint response group will warn the 42 SPFL clubs that fans could be locked out of grounds for the whole season. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Striker Odsonne Edouard looked "off the pace" in Celtic's Europa League win over Riga but isn't injured, says manager Neil Lennon. (Sun)
Boss Derek McInnes bemoaned his Aberdeen side failing to "take advantage" of a disciplined display in Lisbon as they exited the Europa League with a 1-0 defeat to under-strength Sporting. (Press & Journal)
Premier League champions Liverpool, as well as Leeds United and Brighton, have had bids accepted for 16-year-old Motherwell defender Sam Campbell. (Press Association)
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says it would be a "good gesture" if Premiership clubs provided financial assistance to lower-league sides so that they can test players for Covid-19 ahead of League Cup ties. (Herald, subscription required)
Dundee United's Ryan Edwards says there was no malice in his challenge on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, which led to the Colombian being carried off on a stretcher. (Daily Record)
The German investment group who plan to take control of Dunfermline Athletic insist they have no intention of selling East End Park. (Courier)