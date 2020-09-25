Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scotland were held 1-1 at home by Israel in this month's Nations League meeting

Celtic and Rangers will both play four days before Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off against Israel after having Scottish Premiership games pushed back.

A full top-flight card had been scheduled for next Friday to give Scotland head coach Steve Clarke extra preparation time for the 8 October tie.

But the Old Firm have progressed to Thursday's Europa League play-offs.

So Celtic are now away to St Johnstone at 12:00 BST a week on Sunday, with Rangers hosting Ross County at 15:00.

Five Old Firm players featured in Clarke's squad for the opening Nations League double-header earlier this month.

Scotland face Israel for in a one-off tie, with the winners then taking on Norway or Serbia for a place at next summer's rearranged Euro 2020 finals.