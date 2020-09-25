Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are both 43-years old

Former Wales captain Barry Horne thinks the the proposed takeover of Wrexham by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will go through.

Horne, a former player, director and director of football at the club, is excited about the "amazing story."

Wrexham have been fan-owned since 2011.

"I can't see resistance, absolutely none whatsoever," Horne told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast. "There is a large consensus now that the clubs needs investment from outside."

Deadpool and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney will share their vision for the club with members at a special general meeting (SGM).

The fan-owned club's members have voted overwhelmingly for talks to proceed.

A total of 1,223 Wrexham Supporters Trust members - over 95% of those asked - voted for the move and 31 against at a special general meeting on Tuesday.

Horne, a former player, director of football and board member at Wrexham, says he expects Reynolds and McElhenney to win unanimous support if their bid is genuine.

"If it is a genuine bid from people who obviously have money, be it Hollywood stars or business or people involved in football already, if it is an honest bid from people who genuinely have the interest of the club at heart and genuinely have the money to back it up, then it will go through," he added.

"I think the last vote was 97% and it will continue to be so at each step as long as it is shown to be a worthy offer."

Rob McElhenney, a big sports fan, is from Philadelphia

Horne says the reaction in the town has been huge.

"It's a great story isn't it? There were a lot of names, a lot of football people were thrown into the mix and that was just a football story, a lower league football story," he said.

"Now the details have come out in the open and all of a sudden it becomes an amazing story. If it comes off, as a football fan, I'm not really concerned where the money comes from.

"But with the involvement of these two, it opens the story out to a much wider audience.

"I work just done the road and if the reaction of my place of work is anything to go by, there will be a lot of female fans down at the Racecourse."

Any potential takeover could lead to £2m being invested in the club, which has been in fan ownership since 2011.

Horne says the money would be transformative for the club who were relegated from the Football League in 2008-9. The Dragons have regularly had the largest following in non-league football since then.

"If £2m was invested in one season that would make Wrexham favourites for promotion," Horne added.

"That sort of budget would put them very close to top in the league, if not at the top and, of course, money talks.

"With a good budget you should be able to get out of the division and that is what all Wrexham fans are hoping for."