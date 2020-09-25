Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Travis played 44 games for Rovers last season

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis is facing a three-month spell on the sidelines as he awaits an operation to repair knee ligament damage.

Travis, 22, will have surgery next week after damaging his lateral ligament in Rovers' Carabao Cup loss at Newcastle.

Manager Tony Mowbray expects Travis to be out for a similar period as Lewis Holtby, who had a 12-week lay-off after suffering the same injury in February.

"It's disappointing for him and for us, but we have to accept it," he said.

"Lewis is younger than Lewis Holtby, so let's hope that the timescale is a bit less. Travis will be pushing really hard through his rehabilitation and sometimes a younger body can heal quicker."

Rovers, who have won one and lost one of their opening two Championship games, travel to face Derby County on Saturday.