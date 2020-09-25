Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Tottenham have been given a bye into the Carabao Cup fourth round after their tie with Leyton Orient was called off when a number of Orient's players tested positive for Covid-19.

The English Football League decided the League Two club must forfeit the tie having been unable to complete the fixture, in line with EFL rules.

Orient's league game at Walsall on Saturday has also been suspended.

Spurs will now face top-flight rivals Chelsea in the last 16 next week.

More to follow.