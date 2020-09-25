Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Rekeil Pyke has scored one goal in three appearances for Shrewsbury this season

Shrewsbury Town striker Rekeil Pyke could be out for up to four months with a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old, who joined the League One club from Huddersfield this summer, was forced off during Saturday's home defeat by Northampton.

"It's a big loss for us as a team and I am hugely disappointed for 'Ricky'," Town manager Sam Ricketts told the club website. external-link

"He was starting to show his potential and what he can do."