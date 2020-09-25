Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Charlton Athletic were relegated from the Championship last season

Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard claims he has completed a takeover of League One club Charlton Athletic.

Sandgaard expects the English Football League to confirm his deal for the south-east London side later on Friday.

Paul Elliott was granted an injunction to block the sale of the club's holding company East Street Investments last week, until a court case to determine his claim on the Addicks is held.

Elliott had an attempt to purchase Charlton rejected by the EFL in August.

The case to resolve the ownership issue of ESI is due to be held in November.

Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall were behind ESI's takeover of Charlton in January, but Manchester-based businessman Elliott stepped in to buy the company in June.

Sandgaard says, in addition to his deal to buy the club, he has negotiated a 15-year lease on The Valley and the club's training ground with previous Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet.

"I am very happy," Sandgaard said. "I cannot believe what kind of circus there has been around this situation for the last four weeks but we have managed to get it through and now we can look to bring some stability back to the club."

Sandgaard, who is based in the United States, also says he has satisfied the EFL's owners' and directors' test external-link .

'We did the impossible'

Thomas Sandgaard has attended a number of Charlton games this season

The Charlton website has published an open letter external-link from Sandgaard to the club's fans, which the Dane signs off as "proud owner of CAFC".

"We did the impossible," he wrote.

"We triumphed and we made it to this point because of you.

"Thank you for your passion, your perseverance and your patience. There is no club without you."