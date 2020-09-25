Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Jerome Opoku made 21 appearances in League One for Accrington Stanley last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Jerome Opoku from Premier League club Fu;lham on loan until January.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Accrington, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

He could make his debut for the Pilgrims in their home game against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Ryan Lowe's side have taken four points from their opening two League One matches after winning promotion last season.

