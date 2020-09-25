Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ryan Kent played a starring role as Rangers eased past Willem II

Ryan Kent will have caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate with his strong start to the season, says Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister.

Kent scored once, set up another, and won a penalty as Rangers beat Willem II 4-0 in the Netherlands on Thursday to reach the Europa League play-off round.

All told, the 23-year-old winger has five goals in nine games this term.

"He is very exciting and playing with a lot of confidence," said McAllister.

Kent is a graduate of Liverpool's academy and has played for England Under-18s and 20s.

"When he's performing the way he did against a team from Holland, then he must be getting close [to international recognition]," added McAllister.

"There is a push towards younger players with the England set-up and Ryan is exciting.

"I don't want to be shouting from the rooftops but there is a player here who is in really good form."