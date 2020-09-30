Brentford v Fulham

Said Benrahma (right) last started for Brentford in their Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham in August

Brentford winger Said Benrahma is in line to make his first start of the season in Thursday's fourth-round Carabao Cup against Fulham, after being linked with moves away from the club.

Full-back Rico Henry misses out for the hosts with a hamstring injury.

Fulham will be without midfielders Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed for their trip across London

Defender Kenny Tete may also be missing after going off injured in Monday's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa.

The tie comes less than two months after the sides met in the Championship play-off final.

And Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hoping his side can exact revenge for their Wembley defeat by claiming another Premier League scalp to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

The Bees won at Southampton in the second round and came through a penalty shootout at West Brom in the third round.

"All we can affect is the game tomorrow and it's a chance for the club to make history - we have never been to the quarter-finals in this competition," said Frank.

"I think every footballer, coach or anyone who is involved in this beautiful sport likes to change history, to be a part of history, to do something special, so we would like to do that."

