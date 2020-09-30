Aston Villa v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Stoke City drew 1-1 with Aston Villa the last time the two teams met in the Championship in February 2019

Stoke will have to be "very disciplined" if they are to claim another Premier League scalp in the Carabao Cup, says boss Michael O'Neill.

Having won 1-0 at Wolves in the second round, Championship side Stoke meet in-form Aston Villa at Villa Park for a place in the quarter-finals.

"We particularly enjoyed the game against Wolves," added O'Neill.

"We had to be very tactical and very disciplined. We'll have to be the same again against Villa."

Villa reached last season's final and have already won away at League One Burton and Championship Bristol City in the second and third rounds of this season's competition respectively.

They have also won their first two Premier League games of the season, including Monday's 3-0 success at Fulham.

With his side entertaining champions Liverpool on Sunday (19:15 BST), Villa boss Dean Smith is likely to make a number of changes to the side that started at Craven Cottage.

Team news

New Villa signing Ross Barkley, who has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is cup-tied and will not feature.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Brazil forward Wesley continue to recover from long-term knee injuries.

Defender Bjorn Engels is out, while Jed Steer or Norway's Orjan Nyland could start in goal.

Midfielders Henri Lansbury, Jota, and Jacob Ramsey are all likely to start for the hosts along with forward Keinan Davis.

Belgian winger Thibaud Verlinden remains out for Stoke because of a serious knee injury.

Youngsters Tyrese Campbell, 20, Harry Souttar, 21, and Nathan Collins, 19, are all expected to feature for the visitors.

Joe Allen is a long-term absentee and Ryan Shawcross has not featured since June because of injury.

Match stats