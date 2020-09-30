Aston Villa v Stoke City

Stoke will have to be "very disciplined" if they are to claim another Premier League scalp in the Carabao Cup, says boss Michael O'Neill.
Having won 1-0 at Wolves in the second round, Championship side Stoke meet in-form Aston Villa at Villa Park for a place in the quarter-finals.
"We particularly enjoyed the game against Wolves," added O'Neill.
"We had to be very tactical and very disciplined. We'll have to be the same again against Villa."
Villa reached last season's final and have already won away at League One Burton and Championship Bristol City in the second and third rounds of this season's competition respectively.
They have also won their first two Premier League games of the season, including Monday's 3-0 success at Fulham.
With his side entertaining champions Liverpool on Sunday (19:15 BST), Villa boss Dean Smith is likely to make a number of changes to the side that started at Craven Cottage.
Team news
New Villa signing Ross Barkley, who has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is cup-tied and will not feature.
Goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Brazil forward Wesley continue to recover from long-term knee injuries.
Defender Bjorn Engels is out, while Jed Steer or Norway's Orjan Nyland could start in goal.
Midfielders Henri Lansbury, Jota, and Jacob Ramsey are all likely to start for the hosts along with forward Keinan Davis.
Belgian winger Thibaud Verlinden remains out for Stoke because of a serious knee injury.
Youngsters Tyrese Campbell, 20, Harry Souttar, 21, and Nathan Collins, 19, are all expected to feature for the visitors.
Joe Allen is a long-term absentee and Ryan Shawcross has not featured since June because of injury.
Match stats
- This is the first League Cup meeting between Aston Villa and Stoke since October 1962.
- Stoke are unbeaten in their past seven away matches against Villa in all competitions (W3 D4).
- Villa are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-final in consecutive seasons for the first time doing so in 2009-10 and 2010-11.
- Since re-joining the Premier League in 2019-20, Villa have won their three League Cup matches against non-Premier League sides by an aggregate score of 12-2.
- Stoke are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015-16. campaign.
- Since the start of last season, Villa have scored 26 goals in the competition.