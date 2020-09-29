Newport County v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Newport County have lost only once in seven games this season

Cup specialists Newport County are aiming for another giant-killing when they face Premier League Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

The League Two side have beaten Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough in recent seasons and drawn with Tottenham.

County have also beaten Championship clubs Swansea and Watford this season to reach round four for the first time.

"It's going to be a tough challenge," said Newport manager Mike Flynn.

He has guided his team to two wins and a draw in their opening three league games, alongside their impressive cup form.

"You saw what Newcastle did to Morecambe (won 7-0), who are in our league, last week," he added.

"I've got huge respect for [Newcastle manager] Steve Bruce and they are taking the competition seriously.

"Newcastle have got a stronger squad this season and they'll be looking at this as a chance to get to a final and win some silverware.

"I'm just glad it's at home because it gives us that little bit of advantage in terms of being used to our surroundings."

Newcastle will be without versatile midfielder Matt Ritchie, who faces a "lengthy lay-off" with a shoulder injury.

Bruce is expected to name a much-changed side from the one which drew 1-1 with Tottenham at the weekend.

Talking about the possibility of an upset against Newport, he said: "Over the past few years, they have been the team in the lower divisions who have produced the shock, whether it's in the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup.

"I've watched their performance at the weekend and the one before when they beat Watford - they're a good side."

Match facts