Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his players will return to Anfield on Thursday for their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with the belief that they can beat Liverpool.

The Gunners lost 3-1 at the Reds in the Premier League on Monday.

Arsenal had led through Alexandre Lacazette before goals from Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson and new signing Diogo Jota won it for Liverpool.

"We will come back on Thursday and try to win again," said Arteta.

"I am happy that we competed throughout the game and I think there are a lot of things that we can do better - and we will do better - and that's going to help us so much in the process.

"To play here with character and to play our way and now we just accept that they were better and that they are better at the moment and that we have to improve. This is the level that we have to reach."

Thiago Alcantara is self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Both sides are expected to make changes for the game, which comes just three days after Arsenal's previous visit to Anfield.

The Reds will be without new signing Thiago Alcantara, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating.

Skipper Jordan Henderson will once again miss out as he continues to recover from the knock he picked up in the 2-0 win at Chelsea on 20 September.

Arsenal defenders Cedric Soares and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have returned to full training following calf issues and could feature.

Iceland goalkeeper Alex Runarsson could also make his debut in the game.