Everton v West Ham United

Everton are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in the 1986-87/1987-88 campaigns.

Everton winger Theo Walcott is hoping to make a rare appearance in Wednesday night's home Carabao Cup tie against West Ham.

The former Arsenal man has not featured in the Premier League this season but manager Carlo Ancelotti does not expect him to leave the club.

"The problem is the competition is really high now in this moment," he said.

"Sometimes it can happen that a player like Theo is not involved."

Fabian Delph is another fringe player who could feature but central defenders Mason Holgate (toe) and Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle) remain unavailable.

West Ham's former Everton boss David Moyes missed the 4-0 win over Wolves on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus and he will again miss out.

Alan Irvine will be on the touchline as Moyes oversees the game from home.

Defender Issa Diop and midfielder Josh Cullen are also self isolating, while full-back Ryan Fredericks injured his hamstring against Wolves.

