Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jordan Pickford is the England number one

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has his "total confidence".

The England international, 26, was criticised for his mistakes in the 5-2 win over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

A poor pass from Pickford led to Fleetwood's first goal, while he later failed to save an overhead kick which was straight at him.

"I am not really focused on him, like you (the media)," said Ancelotti.

Pickford has started Everton's opening two Premier League matches - wins over Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion - as well as the EFL Cup tie.

"There is a lot of focus on him but, I have to be honest, he started really well and did a fantastic match against Tottenham," said Ancelotti on Friday.

"He is a great goalkeeper. He has my total confidence."

Ancelotti also denied reports linking Everton with a move for Manchester United's Argentina keeper Sergio Romero.

"We are not looking for this," said the 61-year-old Italian.

Everton, who are second in the Premier League, travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off).