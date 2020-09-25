Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen's game with Kilmarnock is one of just two this season that fans were allowed to attend

Scottish football clubs are being canvassed on the potential impact of an entire season without crowds.

A series of divisional zoom meetings are being held by the Joint Response Group (JRG) amid fears no fans will be allowed into stadiums for some time.

Clubs have been asked to supply information about how long they could survive without gate money and what the size of the financial impact would be.

That is expected to be used make a case to the Scottish Government for support.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston told BBC Scotland there is now an "increased risk" that their season will not go ahead as planned.

A truncated 16-game campaign is scheduled to begin on 17 October, but official says that is "contingent" on spectators being allowed to attend.