Fankaty Dabo played for England at youth level while on Chelsea's books

Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo has signed a new three-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who was a key part of the League One title-winning side last season, also has an option to extend the deal to 2024.

Since moving to Coventry in 2019, Dabo has played 43 games and started their 3-2 win over QPR last week.

He came up through the youth ranks at Chelsea - where he played three EFL Trophy Games - and had loans at Vitesse Arnhem and Swindon Town.