Fankaty Dabo: Coventry City defender signs new three-year contract
Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo has signed a new three-year contract.
The 24-year-old, who was a key part of the League One title-winning side last season, also has an option to extend the deal to 2024.
Since moving to Coventry in 2019, Dabo has played 43 games and started their 3-2 win over QPR last week.
He came up through the youth ranks at Chelsea - where he played three EFL Trophy Games - and had loans at Vitesse Arnhem and Swindon Town.
"He is an influential player for us both on and off the pitch, he impressed hugely in his first season with us and is also a popular player with our supporters," Coventry manager Mark Robins told the club website.