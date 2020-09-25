Last updated on .From the section Derby

Bobby Duncan is a cousin of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, and was part of the Reds' squad for their 2019 pre-season tour of the USA

Derby County have signed former Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan from Italian side Fiorentina.

The 19-year-old England youth international has agreed a three-year contract at Pride Park and will initially join the club's under-23s.

Duncan left Liverpool in acrimonious circumstances last year after his agent accused the club of 'mentally bullying' him - a claim the Reds denied.

He joined Fiorentina for £1.8m soon after and played in their academy.

Derby have not disclosed if they have paid a fee for Duncan, who also had spells at the academies of Wigan Athletic and Manchester City.

Last December, Duncan's agent, Saif Rubie, was suspended by the Football Association for six weeks and fined £10,000 for "improper" comments on Twitter - he had also accused the then-European champions of keeping Duncan at the club "against his will", a claim Liverpool also denied.

"Bobby Duncan is a player with plenty of potential and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Derby County," the Rams' academy director Darren Wassall told the club website.

"Initially, Bobby will join our under-23s squad. Like with any other player in our academy set-up, if they perform both in training and in matches then there is a pathway at this club to progress to the first team."