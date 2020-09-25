Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Dion Donohue last played for Swindon Town in November last year

Swindon Town have re-signed defender Dion Donohue on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old left-back played five League Two games and once in the FA Cup for the Robins after joining on a short-term deal last October.

The former Everton youngster began his senior career in his native Wales before moving to Chesterfield in 2015.

He signed a two-year deal with Portsmouth in 2017 and helped the club win the EFL Trophy, as well as playing 43 times in League One.