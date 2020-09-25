Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suarez won four La Liga titles in six seasons with Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of striker Luis Suarez from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

The Uruguay international signed a two-year contract with the club on Friday after passing his medical.

The 33-year-old joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014, winning the Champions League title in his first season in Spain.

Suarez also helped Barca to four league titles, scoring 198 goals in 283 appearances for the club.

