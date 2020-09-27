Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Hearts will start the Scottish Championship season as the bookmakers' favourites

Hearts will feature in BBC Scotland's first two live Friday night Scottish Championship matches this season.

The Tynecastle side, who were relegated last term, will open the campaign by hosting Dundee on 16 October and feature again a week later at Arbroath.

The matches will kick off at 19:45 instead of last season's 19:05 slot.

And a new presenter line-up of Jonathan Sutherland and Leanne Crichton will welcome a range of pundits in an extended two-and-a-half hour long show.

More matches will be confirmed in due course, with BBC Scotland showing 20 games over the course of the season.