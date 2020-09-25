Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Barrie McKay has won one cap for Scotland

Fleetwood have signed Swansea forward Barrie McKay on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old ended the 2019-20 campaign on-loan with Cod Army, scoring two goals in 10 appearances.

He started his career with Rangers and had one season with Nottingham Forest before joining Swansea in July 2018.

McKay could feature for Joey Barton's men, who have three points from two League One games, against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.