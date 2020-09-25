All signs lead to Dele Alli leaving Tottenham - Jermaine Jenas

Jose Mourinho (left) and Dele Alli
Dele Alli (right) has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas says "all the signs lead to" Dele Alli leaving the club.

Alli, 24, started for Spurs on Thursday in their Europa League third-round qualifying clash against Shkendija but only lasted 60 minutes.

He had been left out of Tottenham's previous two matchday squads, against Southampton and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

"I don't feel like it's one that can be reconciled, I feel like it's a parting of the ways," Jenas said.

Mourinho said earlier this week that he was "convinced" Alli will still be at Tottenham when the transfer window closes next month. He has been linked with a possible transfer to Paris St-Germain.

"He will have his opportunities but performances are very important," said Mourinho. "It's important for every player on the pitch to have an answer and perform."

Alli was left out of England's Nations League squad in August and has not played for the national team for over a year.

"Everything Jose does is to get a reaction," Jenas said on the Friday Football Social on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I would be concerned if I was Dele. He has always been loved by everyone and every manager.

"No doubt that his form has dipped over the last 18 months, he knows that more than anybody.

"Two weeks ago I would have said, if I was Dele Alli, I would stay and dig in. But all the signs lead to getting him out of there.

"At the end of the season there's the Euros - he would be desperate to get back in Gareth Southgate's thoughts. The only way he is going to do that is by playing football and scoring goals again.

"Right now it doesn't feel like Jose Mourinho or Spurs is the place for him. I'd be looking to move on now."

  • Believed he was better than he was and stopped working. Waste of talent.

  • He's a patchy performer, is well known for his "nights out" and his body language on and off the pitch screams petulance if it's not all his way. Relatively easy being the wonderkid, but with great salaries come great expectations. It was clear in the Amazon documentary that he and Mourinho don't like each other. Expect him to follow in Jack Wilshere's footsteps more than Raheem Sterling's.

    • bardez replied:
      At least Wilshere had genuine injuries, and was a better player at 16-18. That Amazon documentary is so cringey. I can barely watch those awkward meetings (Mourinho in a room with Kane, Dele, Levy. brrrr).

  • Why do the media (not just JJ) feel that players have to leave the moment they hit bad form or run into competition for places? Just knuckle down, work hard and try to win your place back.

    • rtn replied:
      Because he is not good enough. There are better players at the club.

  • I saw Dele many times in his initial time at Spurs and he was brilliant. His second season, was just as good. The only thing stopping Dele being the sensation he could be is Dele, plain and simple. No player with his talent should be declining at his age unless mentally he is not in the right place or has had an easy ride. I believe he still has it but i'm not sure he's bothered anymore

    • CR14 replied:
      I think you're right, he doesn't seem bothered. He's got everything he wants hasn't he? A WAG, 100k a week, some England caps, fashion labels and endorsements.
      Maybe Amazon have edited his scenes badly, but somebody whose level of conversation is "What's your favourite chocolate bar" / whose highlight of lockdown was cooking beans single handedly for the first time doesn't say much for him!

  • Dele Alli was fantastic when he broke through but since then he seems to have lost his desire to be a better player. Watching that spurs documentary, he just comes across as a bit thick and immature. A shame because he could be so much more if he grew up a bit.

    • Iron_pants replied:
      Water then toothpaste or toothpaste then water?

  • Hmm.
    Is it just me, or is there a pattern here.
    At Chelsea the whole dressing room were a problem.
    At Man Utd it was Luke Shaw, who subsequently flourished once Jose had left; now at Spurs it's Alli.
    I'm getting the feeling that JM has to pick on someone...
    When actually it is the manager that really is the problem.....
    Am I getting this wrong...?

    • Tom replied:
      Yeah luke shaw hasn’t flourished, still crap

  • A fresh start at a new club would probably do him good, get him out of his comfort zone.

    • boba fett returns replied:
      At last; a mature, considered comment not pretending to know the player or his motivations etc.

  • Too much money 💰 too young kills ambition and fitness

  • Lingard and Alli, quite bizarre how quickly they crumbled without any real reason.

    • The truth hurts replied:
      Pretty sure you dont know a thing about their personal life. Remember a story about Lingard supporting his family, spoke to his manager about feeling that added pressure impacting his games. Dont like him but without any reason is but harsh.

  • All signs point to the BBC in desperate need of stories to fill the sports pages if they're filling it with this fluff.

  • It sounds like JM is exactly the manager to help him mature and reach his potential, as an individual and as a team player. JM has not entertained this diva and has treated him fairly. Time to stop feeling sorry for yourself and let your football do the talking Dele.

    • glittergreenandred replied:
      JM has never shown that side of being a good Manager.

  • More like Mourihno didn't fawn over him and be his best mate like his previous managers did. So what? Does every star who is struggling for form need to be molly coddled back into shape. If so then they should be managed by their mothers not football managers.

  • He was excellent in his first 2 seasons at Spurs but has been in a steady decline ever since. Sadly he seems unable to reverse the slide. Time to go.

  • thought he signed for Instagram FC a couple of years ago?

  • One of the most overrated players ever.

  • Why does the BBC continue to waste money paying former footballers for this nonsense?

    • HazyDavey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • It will be the best decision Mourinho's made for a long while if he gets rid of Dele

  • sloppy player, doubtful personality; Levy will have difficulty selling him as a going concern.

  • I think he always looked a fairly limited player to be honest. He hit the ground running when he signed for Spurs but I think he's been found out somewhat and can't sustain it. Perhaps a move away will give him a spark and reignite his career.

  • Not a Spurs fan but some of the comments here are nasty and bitter. Give the guy a break.

    • BigBoysPants replied:
      Why do all spurts always say... not a spurts fan but....

      Total spineless club

