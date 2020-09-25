Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Alfie McCalmont made his international debut for Northern Ireland in September 2019 against Luxembourg

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont has joined League Two side Oldham Athletic on a season-long loan.

The Northern Ireland international, 20, has made two appearances for Leeds, both of them coming in last season's Carabao Cup.

"I'm at that age now where I want to experience more senior football as it'll help a lot in my career going forwards," he told the club website.

"This is a great opportunity for me to put some good performances in."

