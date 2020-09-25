Last updated on .From the section Man City

Jesus scored in the 95th minute of the 3-1 Premier League win against Wolves on Monday

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of action for at least three weeks.

The Brazil football federation said he had been withdrawn from their upcoming squad for matches against Bolivia and Peru after suffering an injury in Monday's Premier League win at Wolves.

Jesus, 23, played the full 90 minutes and scored in that match.

Fellow City striker Sergio Aguero is expected to miss another seven weeks with a knee injury.

"The English team contacted the doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, reporting the athlete's injury," the national team said in a statement.

Brazil play Bolivia on 9 October and Peru on 13 October.

Man City face Leicester City on Sunday (kick-off 16:30 BST).