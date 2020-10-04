Championship
BrentfordBrentford1PrestonPreston North End0

Brentford v Preston North End

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 28Daniels
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 2Thompson
  • 9Marcondes
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forJensenat 20'minutes
  • 14Dasilva
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 1Raya
  • 8Jensen
  • 10Benrahma
  • 15Forss
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 29Bech Sørensen

Preston

  • 1Rudd
  • 15Rafferty
  • 5Bauer
  • 6Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 18Ledson
  • 4Pearson
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 31Sinclair
  • 24Maguire

Substitutes

  • 10Harrop
  • 12Gallagher
  • 14Storey
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 20Stockley
  • 25Ripley
  • 39Bodin
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Patrick Bauer (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

  3. Post update

    Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Christian Nørgaard because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Toney.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Dasilva.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Sinclair.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

  9. Post update

    Dominic Thompson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 1, Preston North End 0. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Dasilva with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

  12. Post update

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Emiliano Marcondes.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

