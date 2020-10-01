League One
HullHull City15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd October 2020

  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich33006069
2Lincoln City33006159
3Hull33005059
4Doncaster32108357
5Sunderland32104137
6Swindon32017526
7Gillingham32015416
8Wimbledon31207615
9Plymouth31206515
10Northampton311145-14
11Oxford Utd310245-13
12Fleetwood310234-13
13Blackpool310223-13
14Crewe310223-13
15Burton310257-23
16Accrington310246-23
17Wigan310246-23
18Charlton310235-23
19Peterborough310224-23
20Shrewsbury302123-12
21Portsmouth302112-12
22MK Dons301225-31
23Rochdale301215-41
24Bristol Rovers301227-51
View full League One table

