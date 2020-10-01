Leeds United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United head coach Marco Bielsa has failed to beat Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola in three previous meetings in La Liga

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United have no new injury concerns but on-loan midfielder Jack Harrison is ineligible to face his parent club.

Ezgjan Alioski is set to come in, while Pablo Hernandez remains sidelined.

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte could make a first Premier League appearance since July after completing coronavirus protocols.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss up to another three weeks following an injury setback in training.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are still strengthening their squad but the one thing you can be sure about with all of their signings is that they can run. A pre-requisite for all of their players seems to be that they can cover some ground.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have been fabulous so far and it is going to be fascinating to see how he approaches this game against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Guardiola will have a plan too, of course, but both coaches have a mutual admiration of each other.

City looked unprepared in their defeat by Leicester last weekend, which is most unusual for them under Guardiola - I am pretty sure it won't happen again here.

I am expecting it to be a very good game. A lot of teams show massive respect to City and sit deep but I don't think Leeds will do that.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first competitive meeting between the teams since 2013, when City won 4-0 at home in an FA Cup tie.

The most recent encounter at Elland Road ended 2-1 to Leeds in the Premier League in March 2004.

Manchester City have beaten Leeds in only two of the seven Premier League away fixtures, losing five times.

Leeds United

The Whites have won 14 of their past 17 league matches, keeping clean sheets in 11 of those victories.

Leeds can earn three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since January 2003.

The eight goals scored by Leeds equals the record for a promoted side after three games, last set by Bolton Wanderers in 2001.

They have scored a league-high five goals from a set-piece.

Patrick Bamford has scored three goals in three Premier League appearances this season, after scoring one in 27 matches for Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Burnley and Middlesbrough.

Kalvin Phillips has created nine goalscoring opportunities in the Premier League this season, the most of any Leeds player.

