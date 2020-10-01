National League
WokingWoking15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking v Solihull Moors

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aldershot00000000
2Altrincham00000000
3Barnet00000000
4Boreham Wood00000000
5Bromley00000000
6Chesterfield00000000
7Dag & Red00000000
8Dover00000000
9Eastleigh00000000
10Halifax00000000
11Hartlepool00000000
12King's Lynn00000000
13Macclesfield00000000
14Maidenhead United00000000
15Notts County00000000
16Solihull Moors00000000
17Stockport00000000
18Sutton United00000000
19Torquay00000000
20Wealdstone00000000
21Weymouth00000000
22Woking00000000
23Wrexham00000000
24Yeovil00000000
