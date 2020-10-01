Barnet v Eastleigh

BarnetBarnet15:00EastleighEastleigh
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aldershot
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Altrincham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Boreham Wood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bromley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chesterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Dag & Red
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Eastleigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Halifax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Hartlepool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|King's Lynn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Maidenhead United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Notts County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Solihull Moors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Stockport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sutton United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Torquay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Wealdstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Weymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Woking
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Wrexham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Yeovil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0