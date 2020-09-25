Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Preston North End tell Rangers they want £4m for versatile midfielder Daniel Johnson. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic will test Charlton's resolve with one more bid for Alfie Doughty and look to the loan market for additional cover on the left flank if unsuccessful. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster warns some clubs won't survive and predicts decade of recovery if they do as an emergency summit meeting is called for next week to discuss the impact of Covid-19. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Lower league clubs have been warned they risk disciplinary proceedings if they kick off the new season and fail to fulfil their fixtures. (Daily Mail) external-link

Mohamed Elyounoussi insists he's determined to prove Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been wrong to leave him out of the team in recent weeks. (Daily Record) external-link

"I miss the fans so much," says Rangers defender Borna Barisic, who describes games behind closed doors as "very boring". (Daily Record) external-link

Scott Arfield insists Rangers need to start being as ruthless domestically as they are in Europe. (Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is refusing to rule Sunday's opponents Hibs out of having a big role in the title race and says his time in charge at Easter Road "reinvigorated me as a manager". (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson reckons the Sporting Club de Portugal test has given him a taste of top-level football. (Press & Journal) external-link

Joe Newell says Hibs go to Celtic Park "full of confidence" and is relishing a prolonged run in a central midfield position. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards says Scottish football is "underrated" and reveals he nearly joined Kilmarnock three years ago. (Courier) external-link

Defender Liam Grimshaw says the pain of Thursday's Europa League defeat to Hapoel Be'er Sheva will spur Motherwell on against Rangers at Fir Park tomorrow. (Glasgow Times) external-link