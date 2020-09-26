Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says his players are 'not machines'

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring in the Champions League against Real Madrid
Gabriel Jesus has scored 42 goals in 103 Premier League appearances for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has accused football of "not caring about players" as Manchester City prepare for a busy schedule without forward Gabriel Jesus.

City boss Guardiola, who says he only has 13 fit senior players for Sunday's home match with Leicester (16:30 GMT), said his players were "not machines".

Guardiola is concerned at the tight domestic and international schedule after a short close season.

"Nobody cares about the players. It is about the business," he added.

Between now and 31 October, City have eight league and cup games, including two in the Champions League. Some of their players are also expected to appear in international games in October.

Brazil international Jesus has been ruled out of action for at least three weeks with a muscular problem, while Sergio Aguero is expected to miss another seven weeks with a knee injury.

Bernardo Silva (muscular), Joao Cancelo (foot) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscular) are also out, while Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan are yet to play for City this season after testing positive for coronavirus.

Asked about player welfare with so many games in a short space of time, Guardiola said: "The reality is what it is.

"It is not just Man City, it is all the clubs and countries. Nobody cares about the players.

"Everyone - the Premier League, Uefa, EFL - has defended their own business and position.

"The players had a two-week pre-season and now they have to play every three days for 11 months. We will not change anything saying the opposite.

"I understand it is an exceptional situation for everyone - restaurants, theatres, cinemas, museums.

"Everyone is struggling. We are not an exception. We have to believe in what we are doing and try and play a good game.

"We have three players who came back from national teams injured. We cannot control that. They let them play two games in four days without preparation. They are not machines."

'Guardiola needs to come up with something ingenious'

Analysis by BBC Sport's Simon Stone

Pep Guardiola is known for thinking outside the box but he needs to come up with something fairly ingenious to get through this injury situation intact.

The obvious decision would be to shift Raheem Sterling inside into a 'false nine' role, with new signing Ferran Torres slotting in on the left, which works given he was bought as a replacement for Leroy Sane.

That would deny City the option of utilising their most effective attacking performer in his favoured position. Torres as a number nine is another option, although his lack of experience in England means that experiment comes attached with risk.

Guardiola did suggest 17-year-old Liam Delap, fresh from his debut goal against Bournemouth on Thursday, also has a chance. But given Guardiola does have options in wide positions, that would be a pretty big statement.

The big problem for City is that we are talking about a month, not a single game, and that includes the start of their Champions League campaign, three Premier League matches and a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Burnley.

So, all options are likely to be used at some point, even if Sterling at centre-forward is the most likely decision for the Leicester encounter.

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Pep getting in an excuse early, maybe he should go out and buy a striker? Man City have always needed another striker, even before Aguero's injury. Him and Jesus are the only out and out strikers they have, and they're both injured...

  • he really is spitting mad

  • So this guy spends more than some PL club's entire squads on rotation players (1 of which is the most expensive RB in PL history) + has a £1 billion youth complex across the junction from their ground yet is whining about lack of options.

    As he regularly likes to say...incredible.

  • best manager he's not won champs league for 10 years goes to bayern munich then leaves then bayern win champs league

  • Guardiola, Mourinho etc are becoming less and less relevant with each passing day. Eventually we’ll stop listening.

  • what Pep needs is another 15 full backs at 60m each and another 5 defensive midfielders.. that will solve his problems surely

  • Guardiola can’t have it both ways... his club are doing docu-series, many other ‘brand’ building exercises... football is just a business now primarily down to clubs such as his, if City could get more ‘customers’ and ‘positive brand image’ by playing 3 times a day the owners would take it in a heartbeat

  • Pep - Go online, check your bank balance and remind yourself what you and your players actually get paid for kicking a ball for a living.



  • Maybe your granny's uncle can sponsor the corner flags and raise some money to buy more players, that'll cure it

  • Carabo Cup should have been cancelled this year.

  • Now where did I leave that violin?

    • A good Semillon replied:
      lol, my thoughts exactly!

  • Nobody forces the football clubs to take the TV money. Don't take the TV money ..then don't play.

  • "It's all about business" says the man at the helm of a club that doesn't care about business as they spend beyond their means and falsify accounts to inject more funds to try and sportswash their way to respectability.

    It's about business for most others, hence they aren't able to buy masses of players and sell them at a loss constantly. For you, Pep, it's much easier. Stop moaning.

  • They have the most expensive squad but not the most players. Squad is smaller than most. Last season there were only 2 teams that used less players.

  • I wonder the fans reaction would be if their own manager said the same things?

    For what it’s worth, the footballing schedule is brutal and unfair.

    We can drag players from across the continent for stupid internationals yet we cannot see our own families!

  • Clown has been stealing a living for years. Jump up and down and wave your arms open a bottle of water when your team score as if you’ve had something to do with it. Burn millions on duds and collect a million a month. The world has gone mad.

    • Big Al replied:
      Nobody is feeling sorry this bunch of cheaters. He’ll probably be out next week buying another 200 million pounds worth of useless forwards.

  • Fully agree with him! Season started way to early for some team like Utd and city. 2 weeks for pre season isnt enough. With the euros next summer, something has to give and i fmhave a feeling itll be player injuries. Not good enough

  • Everybody is in the same boat Guardiola.

    • Centurion replied:
      Idiot, when the season ends early with half the players having Covid, I am sure you will be grieving

  • hope he changes his cardigan this season

  • Spend some money dude...

    • Jack Tripper replied:
      ....on someone decent

