Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis2Real MadridReal Madrid3

Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos is the third player in La Liga history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustin Gainza (19) and Carlos Alonso (17)

Real Madrid won a five-goal thriller with Real Betis in La Liga as the video assistant referee took centre stage.

Federico Valverde put Madrid ahead from close range but Aissa Mandi - with a header - and William Carvalho scored two quickfire goals as Betis led.

Madrid were level early in the second half through an own goal by Emerson, who was later sent off by the VAR for a professional foul on Luka Modric.

Sergio Ramos scored the winner with a chipped penalty.

There was a long VAR check for both those decisions, with the penalty disputed because Betis' Marc Bartra was penalised for a handball as he put his arms out, falling under pressure from Borja Mayoral.

That was Real Madrid's first win of their title defence, after a 0-0 draw with Real Valladolid last weekend.

Barcelona start their season at home to Villarreal on Sunday.

Line-ups

Real Betis

  • 1Robles
  • 22Leite de Souza JuniorBooked at 67mins
  • 23MandiBooked at 90mins
  • 5BartraBooked at 81mins
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21RodríguezBooked at 40mins
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forTelloat 63'minutes
  • 8FekirSubstituted forMorónat 73'minutes
  • 10CanalesBooked at 84mins
  • 19SanabriaSubstituted forMontoyaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Montoya
  • 4Akouokou
  • 6Ruiz
  • 7Juanmi
  • 9Iglesias
  • 11Tello
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 16Morón
  • 24Ruibal
  • 30Rebollo
  • 32Delgado

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 42mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 21ØdegaardSubstituted forIscoat 45'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 45+1'minutesBooked at 53mins
  • 18JovicSubstituted forMayoralat 72'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Mayoral
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 26Altube
  • 27Rodrygo
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isco.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

  8. Booking

    Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martín Montoya (Real Betis) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Bartra.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Sergio Canales (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 3. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  19. Booking

    Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada22004136
2Real Betis32015326
3Real Sociedad31204135
4Valencia31116514
5Real Madrid21103214
6Villarreal21103214
7Celta Vigo21102114
8Getafe21101014
9Osasuna21012113
10Cádiz21012203
11Huesca302124-22
12Eibar201112-11
13Alavés301213-21
14Real Valladolid201113-21
15Atl Madrid00000000
16Barcelona00000000
17Sevilla00000000
18Levante100124-20
19Ath Bilbao100102-20
20Elche100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

