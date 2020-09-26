Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 3.
Inter Milan scored twice in the final three minutes as they beat Fiorentina in their opening Serie A game.
Christian Kouame put the visitors ahead, with Lautaro Martinez equalising for Inter just before half-time.
A Federico Ceccherini own goal put Inter ahead, before Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa scored in a six-minute spell as Fiorentina lead again.
But Romelu Lukaku scored a late equaliser and Danilo D'Ambrosio headed in from Alexis Sanchez's cross.
It was the first Serie A game to involve the lead being taken three times since 2010, when Inter beat Siena 4-3.
Antonio Conte's Inter are hoping to deny Juventus a 10th successive Serie A title this year.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 95Bastoni
- 11Kolarov
- 15YoungSubstituted forHakimiat 65'minutes
- 23BarellaBooked at 7minsSubstituted forNainggolanat 74'minutes
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forVidalat 75'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forSánchezat 78'minutes
- 24EriksenSubstituted forSensiat 64'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Hakimi
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 22Vidal
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 31Pirola
- 37Skriniar
- 44Nainggolan
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Fiorentina
- 69Dragowski
- 4Milenkovic
- 17CeccheriniBooked at 32mins
- 22Cáceres
- 25ChiesaSubstituted forLirolaat 69'minutes
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forValeroat 61'minutes
- 34S Amrabat
- 10Castrovilli
- 3Biraghi
- 11KouaméSubstituted forVlahovicat 61'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forCutroneat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 6Valero
- 8Duncan
- 9Vlahovic
- 18Saponara
- 20Pezzella
- 21Lirola
- 23Venuti
- 28Montiel
- 32Dalle Mura
- 63Cutrone
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 3.
Post update
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina).
Post update
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 3. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Fiorentina 3. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan).
Post update
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Patrick Cutrone replaces Franck Ribéry.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry following a fast break.
Post update
Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Ivan Perisic.
Post update
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).
Post update
Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Marcelo Brozovic.