Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan4FiorentinaFiorentina3

Danilo D'Ambrosio
Danilo D'Ambrosio's winner came just two minutes after Romelu Lukaku equalised

Inter Milan scored twice in the final three minutes as they beat Fiorentina in their opening Serie A game.

Christian Kouame put the visitors ahead, with Lautaro Martinez equalising for Inter just before half-time.

A Federico Ceccherini own goal put Inter ahead, before Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa scored in a six-minute spell as Fiorentina lead again.

But Romelu Lukaku scored a late equaliser and Danilo D'Ambrosio headed in from Alexis Sanchez's cross.

It was the first Serie A game to involve the lead being taken three times since 2010, when Inter beat Siena 4-3.

Antonio Conte's Inter are hoping to deny Juventus a 10th successive Serie A title this year.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 95Bastoni
  • 11Kolarov
  • 15YoungSubstituted forHakimiat 65'minutes
  • 23BarellaBooked at 7minsSubstituted forNainggolanat 74'minutes
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forVidalat 75'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forSánchezat 78'minutes
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forSensiat 64'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 22Vidal
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 31Pirola
  • 37Skriniar
  • 44Nainggolan
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 17CeccheriniBooked at 32mins
  • 22Cáceres
  • 25ChiesaSubstituted forLirolaat 69'minutes
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forValeroat 61'minutes
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 10Castrovilli
  • 3Biraghi
  • 11KouaméSubstituted forVlahovicat 61'minutes
  • 7RibérySubstituted forCutroneat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 6Valero
  • 8Duncan
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 18Saponara
  • 20Pezzella
  • 21Lirola
  • 23Venuti
  • 28Montiel
  • 32Dalle Mura
  • 63Cutrone
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 3.

  3. Post update

    Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 3. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 3, Fiorentina 3. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Fiorentina. Patrick Cutrone replaces Franck Ribéry.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Ivan Perisic.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Genoa11004133
2Juventus11003033
3Hellas Verona11003033
4Atalanta11004223
5Lazio11002023
6AC Milan11002023
7Napoli11002023
8Inter Milan11004313
9Benevento11003213
10Fiorentina21014403
11Sassuolo10101101
12Cagliari201113-21
13Spezia00000000
14Udinese00000000
15Bologna100102-20
16Parma100102-20
17Crotone100114-30
18Roma100103-30
19Torino200225-30
20Sampdoria200226-40
View full Italian Serie A table

