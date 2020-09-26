Last updated on .From the section European Football

Danilo D'Ambrosio's winner came just two minutes after Romelu Lukaku equalised

Inter Milan scored twice in the final three minutes as they beat Fiorentina in their opening Serie A game.

Christian Kouame put the visitors ahead, with Lautaro Martinez equalising for Inter just before half-time.

A Federico Ceccherini own goal put Inter ahead, before Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa scored in a six-minute spell as Fiorentina lead again.

But Romelu Lukaku scored a late equaliser and Danilo D'Ambrosio headed in from Alexis Sanchez's cross.

It was the first Serie A game to involve the lead being taken three times since 2010, when Inter beat Siena 4-3.

Antonio Conte's Inter are hoping to deny Juventus a 10th successive Serie A title this year.