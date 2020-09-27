Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hojer Nielsen, Dundee United, Fuchs, Rangers, St Johnstone
Aarhus' Danish left-back Casper Hojer Nielsen is a potential target for Celtic. (Record)
Dundee United hope to finalise a deal to sign Alaves and Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs. (Record)
Alfredo Morelos hints he will stay at Rangers after months of speculation over his potential departure. (Herald - subscription required)
Albian Ajeti has been ruled out of Celtic's Europa League play-off against FK Sarajevo on Thursday, having limped off after scoring in Sunday's win against Hibernian. (Herald - subscription required)
Ajeti is as good a penalty box poacher as Celtic captain Scott Brown has seen at the club. (Sun)
And Brown says Leigh Griffiths "has been working hard" and "knows what's expected of him" after making his return to the Celtic squad against Hibs. (Record)
Celtic do not want to sell any of their players, says manager Neil Lennon. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hibs head coach Jack Ross backs Josh Doig to learn from being given a torrid time by Jeremie Frimpong at Celtic Park. (Herald - subscription required)
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits his side were "jaded" in the 5-1 defeat by Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Jordan Jones says "it's obvious to everyone" he wants to be at Rangers after making his first start since January and scoring his first goal at Fir Park. (Sun)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants more of the same from Jones. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Murray Davidson doubts whether even Sir Alex Ferguson could not improve St Johnstone this term. (Sun)