Aarhus' Danish left-back Casper Hojer Nielsen is a potential target for Celtic. (Record) external-link

Dundee United hope to finalise a deal to sign Alaves and Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs. (Record) external-link

Alfredo Morelos hints he will stay at Rangers after months of speculation over his potential departure. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Albian Ajeti has been ruled out of Celtic's Europa League play-off against FK Sarajevo on Thursday, having limped off after scoring in Sunday's win against Hibernian. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ajeti is as good a penalty box poacher as Celtic captain Scott Brown has seen at the club. (Sun) external-link

And Brown says Leigh Griffiths "has been working hard" and "knows what's expected of him" after making his return to the Celtic squad against Hibs. (Record) external-link

Celtic do not want to sell any of their players, says manager Neil Lennon. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross backs Josh Doig to learn from being given a torrid time by Jeremie Frimpong at Celtic Park. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits his side were "jaded" in the 5-1 defeat by Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Jordan Jones says "it's obvious to everyone" he wants to be at Rangers after making his first start since January and scoring his first goal at Fir Park. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants more of the same from Jones. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link