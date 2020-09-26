Arthur Gnahoua & Lloyd Isgrove: Bolton Wanderers sign striker and winger
League Two side Bolton Wanderers have signed former Macclesfield striker Arthur Gnahoua and Wales Under-21 winger Lloyd Isgrove on one-year deals.
Gnahoua, 28, and 27-year-old Isgrove, become boss Ian Evatt's 18th and 19th signings in this transfer window
Gnahoua told the club website: "It's a big club and I'm looking forward to showing the fans how I play."
Isgrove left Swindon Town at the end of last season having helped the Robins win the League Two title,
