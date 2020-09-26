Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Callum Paterson has made 106 appearances for Cardiff, scoring 21 goals

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the permanent signing of Scotland international Callum Paterson from Championship rivals Cardiff City.

Paterson joined Cardiff in 2017 as a right-back, but has been used more often as a striker and midfielder.

The wholehearted 25-year-old is a fans' favourite, but has struggled for regular first-team football since Neil Harris was appointed Bluebirds boss.

Paterson's contract does not expire until the summer of 2022.

As a result, Wednesday will need to pay a fee for the former Hearts player, who has won 12 caps for his country.