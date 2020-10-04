Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Vivianne Miedema is caught offside.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 6Williamson
- 5Beattie
- 15McCabe
- 7van de Donk
- 13Wälti
- 8Nobbs
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 16Maritz
- 20Maier
- 21Gut
- 24Stenson
- 30Mace
Bristol City Women
- 1Baggaley
- 14Palmer
- 4Matthews
- 3Evans
- 23Purfield
- 10Daniels
- 8Humphrey
- 26Mastrantonio
- 17Bissell
- 11Wellings
- 21Harrison
Substitutes
- 5Rafferty
- 6Logarzo
- 9Salmon
- 13Haland
- 18Collis
- 20Wilson
- 25Layzell
- 28Jones
- Referee:
- Jack Packman
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).
Charlie Wellings (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Viktoria Schnaderbeck.
Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Aimee Palmer.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Bristol City Women 1. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Mastrantonio.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Wellings (Bristol City Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Bissell.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
