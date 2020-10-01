Aston Villa v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa loan signing and boyhood Everton fan Ross Barkley could face Liverpool on Sunday.
Jack Grealish has overcome the dead leg he sustained against Fulham but Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause are injured.
Liverpool will assess the fitness of Jordan Henderson, who has been out for two weeks with a muscle problem.
Thiago Alcantara is self-isolating after a positive test for coronavirus, while Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain injured.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
This fixture turned into a pivotal game for Liverpool last season - they were 1-0 down with three minutes left last November, but ended up winning 2-1.
It was one of those games where Jurgen Klopp's side were not at their best, but still found a way to win.
Liverpool are playing well at the moment, though. Yes, you could say the same about Aston Villa - and they already look a better team than they were last season - but you have to consider who they have played so far.
Villa beat Sheffield United, who are yet to score a goal, and Fulham, who have shipped plenty. Liverpool are a much sterner proposition at both ends.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Liverpool have earned five successive Premier League victories against Aston Villa, by an aggregate score of 15-3.
- Villa's only win in their past 19 top-flight home games in this fixture came in May 2011 (D5, L13). Liverpool have won on their subsequent six league visits.
- This fixture has produced 20 away wins, the most in Premier League history: 14 for Liverpool, six for Villa.
Aston Villa
- Villa haven't won each of their opening three top-flight games in a season since 1962-63.
- It's 120 years since the only time they began a season by keeping three successive clean sheets in the league.
- Their current six-match unbeaten league run is the longest of any side in the Premier League prior to this weekend's fixtures.
- Dean Smith's side are vying to win three consecutive matches in the division for the first time since April 2010.
- The Villans haven't beaten the reigning Premier League champions at home in 18 attempts since coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Arsenal in December 1998 (D7, L11).
Liverpool
- Liverpool could become the first team in top-flight history to win each of their opening four league matches in three consecutive seasons.
- The Reds have attempted 61 shots in their three league games this season - 17 more than any other side prior to the weekend's fixtures.
- Sadio Mane has scored six goals in as many Premier League appearances against Aston Villa. This includes the fastest ever Premier League hat-trick of two minutes and 56 seconds while playing for Southampton in May 2015.
- Mane can become the first Liverpool player to score in four consecutive away league matches since Daniel Sturridge's six-match streak between April and October 2013.
- Andy Robertson has provided a goal or assist in seven of his past eight league appearances for Liverpool, only failing to do so against Chelsea in this run.