Aston Villa v Liverpool

Ross Barkley, who has joined Aston Villa on a season's loan, scored his first goal against Liverpool during Chelsea's FA Cup win in March

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa loan signing and boyhood Everton fan Ross Barkley could face Liverpool on Sunday.

Jack Grealish has overcome the dead leg he sustained against Fulham but Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause are injured.

Liverpool will assess the fitness of Jordan Henderson, who has been out for two weeks with a muscle problem.

Thiago Alcantara is self-isolating after a positive test for coronavirus, while Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain injured.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This fixture turned into a pivotal game for Liverpool last season - they were 1-0 down with three minutes left last November, but ended up winning 2-1.

It was one of those games where Jurgen Klopp's side were not at their best, but still found a way to win.

Liverpool are playing well at the moment, though. Yes, you could say the same about Aston Villa - and they already look a better team than they were last season - but you have to consider who they have played so far.

Villa beat Sheffield United, who are yet to score a goal, and Fulham, who have shipped plenty. Liverpool are a much sterner proposition at both ends.

Prediction: 0-2

Villa's worst home run versus a single opponent is seven defeats in a row against Tottenham between 1950-1956.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have earned five successive Premier League victories against Aston Villa, by an aggregate score of 15-3.

Villa's only win in their past 19 top-flight home games in this fixture came in May 2011 (D5, L13). Liverpool have won on their subsequent six league visits.

This fixture has produced 20 away wins, the most in Premier League history: 14 for Liverpool, six for Villa.

Aston Villa

Villa haven't won each of their opening three top-flight games in a season since 1962-63.

It's 120 years since the only time they began a season by keeping three successive clean sheets in the league.

Their current six-match unbeaten league run is the longest of any side in the Premier League prior to this weekend's fixtures.

Dean Smith's side are vying to win three consecutive matches in the division for the first time since April 2010.

The Villans haven't beaten the reigning Premier League champions at home in 18 attempts since coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Arsenal in December 1998 (D7, L11).

Liverpool