Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

Wolves forward Daniel Podence might miss out again on Sunday because of a shoulder injury

TEAM NEWS

Wolves pair Fernando Marcal and Daniel Podence are fitness doubts for Sunday's meeting with Fulham.

Marcal limped off early on against Manchester City with a calf injury, while Podence missed the 4-0 defeat at West Ham because of a shoulder problem.

Fulham still have doubts over Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed, who have missed the last three games.

Kenny Tete is also nursing an injury, while loan signing Ademola Lookman is hoping to make his debut.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves were well beaten by West Ham over the weekend but I don't see Fulham giving them too many problems.

The Cottagers are bottom of the table with three defeats from three and 10 goals conceded, and I don't think the comments from their vice chairman Tony Khan, who apologised to fans after they lost to Aston Villa, has helped their situation much.

The one positive that might come from it is that Khan mentioned some new signings and you have to presume Fulham boss Scott Parker might get them now.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Manchester City & Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost only one of the past 10 league meetings, a 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage in the Championship in February 2018.

There has not been an away victory in their 10 Premier League encounters.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves suffered their heaviest Premier League defeat since March 2012 by losing 4-0 at West Ham last Sunday.

They could lose both of their opening two home matches of a top-flight season for only the third time.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost five of their past nine league fixtures (W3, D1).

Wolves are in danger of conceding three or more goals in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since March-April 2004.

They are unbeaten in seven Premier League home games against promoted sides since a 0-3 loss against QPR in September 2011.

Santo and Scott Parker were opposition players when Porto won 2-1 at home to Chelsea in the Champions League group stage in December 2004.

Fulham