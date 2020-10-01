Premier League
Man UtdManchester United16:30TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his Manchester United side get one over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford last season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is available despite injuring his ankle in the Premier League win over Brighton last Saturday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new fitness concerns in his squad.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has not completely ruled out Son Heung-min's chances of recovering in time from a hamstring issue.

Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt with an unspecified injury, while Gareth Bale is not yet ready to feature.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's not just United's back four which is a problem - it is the protection, or lack of it, in front of them that really astonished me against Brighton.

Brighton were allowed to play in and around United's 18-yard box, which I could not understand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to find a better balance in his midfield because, yes, they were great going forward - but they look like they are going to concede goals too.

Spurs created plenty of chances against Newcastle last weekend but could not beat goalkeeper Karl Darlow. I am going with United because of their attacking power, but it is going to be very close.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Manchester City & Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Manchester United's Harry Maguire
His ratio of 502 minutes per goal against the Red Devils is the worst of any of the 29 teams he has faced in the top flight

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in the past three league meetings.
  • The Red Devils have only won more Premier League games against Everton than the 35 victories they have enjoyed versus Spurs.
  • There has not been a draw in the past 14 league matches at Old Trafford between these sides.
  • Tottenham's last six top-flight away wins against Manchester United have all come under different managers, in a run stretching back to Bill Nicholson in March 1974.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are looking to avoid losing their opening two home games to a league season for only the fifth time, and first since 1986-87.
  • They last conceded multiple goals in each of their first three fixtures of a top-flight season in 1972-73.
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scored in 15 successive Premier League matches, the longest current run in the division.
  • Their 40 Premier League games since the start of last season have produced 20 penalties (15 for and five against), which is second only to Leicester City's total of 22.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have won just three of their last 30 Premier League away matches against other established top-six sides.
  • Spurs' two clean sheets in their past 27 Premier League away games came against relegated Watford and Bournemouth.
  • Jose Mourinho is winless in his last six away league fixtures against sides he previously managed.
  • However, Mourinho has only lost three of his 22 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. All three defeats were at Old Trafford, with one apiece for Chelsea, Inter Milan and Spurs.
  • Harry Kane's tally of five assists in the Premier League this season is a joint record after three matches, emulating Ruel Fox for Newcastle in 1994-95 and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Manchester United in 2017-18.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester330012489
2Liverpool33009459
3Everton33008359
4Aston Villa22004046
5Arsenal32016426
6Crystal Palace32015326
7Leeds32018716
8Tottenham31116424
9Chelsea31116604
10Newcastle311134-14
11West Ham31025413
12Brighton31026603
13Man City210156-13
14Man Utd210145-13
15Southampton310236-33
16Wolves310237-43
17West Brom3012511-61
18Burnley200225-30
19Sheff Utd300304-40
20Fulham3003310-70
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport