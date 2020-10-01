Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his Manchester United side get one over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford last season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is available despite injuring his ankle in the Premier League win over Brighton last Saturday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new fitness concerns in his squad.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has not completely ruled out Son Heung-min's chances of recovering in time from a hamstring issue.

Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt with an unspecified injury, while Gareth Bale is not yet ready to feature.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's not just United's back four which is a problem - it is the protection, or lack of it, in front of them that really astonished me against Brighton.

Brighton were allowed to play in and around United's 18-yard box, which I could not understand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to find a better balance in his midfield because, yes, they were great going forward - but they look like they are going to concede goals too.

Spurs created plenty of chances against Newcastle last weekend but could not beat goalkeeper Karl Darlow. I am going with United because of their attacking power, but it is going to be very close.

Prediction: 2-1

His ratio of 502 minutes per goal against the Red Devils is the worst of any of the 29 teams he has faced in the top flight

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in the past three league meetings.

The Red Devils have only won more Premier League games against Everton than the 35 victories they have enjoyed versus Spurs.

There has not been a draw in the past 14 league matches at Old Trafford between these sides.

Tottenham's last six top-flight away wins against Manchester United have all come under different managers, in a run stretching back to Bill Nicholson in March 1974.

Manchester United

Manchester United are looking to avoid losing their opening two home games to a league season for only the fifth time, and first since 1986-87.

They last conceded multiple goals in each of their first three fixtures of a top-flight season in 1972-73.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scored in 15 successive Premier League matches, the longest current run in the division.

Their 40 Premier League games since the start of last season have produced 20 penalties (15 for and five against), which is second only to Leicester City's total of 22.

Tottenham Hotspur