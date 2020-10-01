Leicester City v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were both on target in Leicester's 5-2 win at Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will monitor midfielder Dennis Praet, who was forced off last weekend with a twisted knee.

Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans were also substituted with minor fitness issues but both are expected to be fit.

West Ham manager David Moyes remains in self-isolation following a positive coronavirus test, so will again relay instructions via assistant Alan Irvine.

Issa Diop and Josh Cullen are also out after positive tests, while a hamstring strain has sidelined Ryan Fredericks.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham got their first league win of the season last weekend against Wolves. It was an impressive result and they deserved it, because they played extremely well.

They won't be afraid of the Foxes because they will sit in and deny them space to run into. That sounds ridiculous coming off the back of a 4-0 scoreline but that is the format that might give them success here too.

I just fancy Leicester to take this one, though. Jamie Vardy is in great form and will be full of confidence after his hat-trick against Manchester City. I don't see the Hammers keeping him out.

Prediction: 2-0

It matches their final total in each of the previous three campaigns

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham's solitary victory in the past 11 Premier League meetings was by 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in May 2018 (D4, L6).

The Foxes are unbeaten in the last four encounters (W2, D2), and won both matches last season.

Leicester City

Leicester are vying to win their opening four league games for the first time in their history.

Their total of 12 goals after three matches is the highest by any team at this stage of a Premier League season since 2012.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their past eight home league fixtures against London sides (W6, D2). Their most recent defeat came against Crystal Palace in February 2019 - a result which led to Claude Puel being sacked as manager.

Jamie Vardy has scored 22 Premier League penalties since his top-flight debut in 2014, more than any other player during this period.

Ayoze Perez was directly involved in four of Leicester's six league goals against West Ham last season, scoring two and assisting two more.

West Ham United