Wagner left Huddersfield in January 2019

Former Huddersfield manager David Wagner has been sacked by German Bundesliga side Schalke after defeats in the first two games of the season.

The losses continue a miserable run that leaves Schalke without a win in their past 18 league games.

They lost 8-0 to champions Bayern Munich last weekend and 3-1 to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Wagner, 48, joined Schalke in 2019 after more than three years in charge of the Terriers.

His assistants Christoph Buhler and Frank Frohling are also leaving the club.

"We had all hoped that we could improve on the pitch together with David Wagner," said Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider.

"Unfortunately, we haven't seen the right performances and results from the first two games for this to happen.

"We have therefore decided to make a fresh start. Despite the disappointing results, this wasn't an easy decision for us to make."